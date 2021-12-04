Ohio State sophomore safety Craig Young entered the transfer portal Saturday, becoming the third Buckeye to do so since their loss to Michigan Nov. 27.

Young joins quarterbacks redshirt freshman Jack Miller III and freshman Quinn Ewers as Buckeyes to enter the portal since the end of the regular season. As a Buckeye for three seasons, Young collected 25 tackles and two passes defended in 24 appearances.

This season, Young corralled his only interception in an Ohio State uniform — returning the pick 70-yards for a touchdown against Maryland Oct. 9.

Young played numerous positions this season, shifting around the defensive backend to stake out more playing time.

Defensively, Young is the third Ohio State player to enter the portal this season alongside senior linebackers Dallas Gant and K’Vaughan Pope, who entered midseason.