The Buckeyes men’s basketball game scheduled for Tuesday against New Orleans is canceled due to player health and safety concerns within the Ohio State program, the team announced Monday.

No. 14 Ohio State hasn’t played since defeating then-No. 22 Wisconsin 73-55 in Columbus Dec. 11, as COVID-19 concerns have forced the cancellation of its last three games.

The Buckeyes, however, resumed team activities after suspending team-related workouts for the last two weeks. According to a release, Ohio State is preparing to travel and play at Nebraska Sunday at 8 p.m.

Head coach Chris Holtmann stated in a release that player safety surrounding their return from extended time off “will always be a top priority.”

“Our guys are progressing through the COVID return to play protocols well, but we just don’t have the numbers or readiness to play a game yet,” Holtmann stated.