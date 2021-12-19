Ohio State men’s basketball’s Tuesday game against the University of Tennessee at Martin is canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Buckeyes’ program, the team announced Sunday.

This marks the second-straight contest nixed for No. 15 Ohio State, as its originally scheduled game against No. 21 Kentucky Saturday was also canceled for COVID-19 within its program.

Team-related activities will remain suspended, according to a release. The status of Ohio State’s next scheduled game — against New Orleans Dec. 28 — is yet to be determined.

Head coach Chris Holtmann previously said the entire Buckeyes’ program is vaccinated. However, Holtmann also said “we’ve had real conversations” about ongoing COVID-19 issues around the country, as the omicron variant surges.

The game will not be rescheduled. According to a release, fans who purchased tickets will receive a refund.