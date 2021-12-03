Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
Menu
The Lantern
Home
Campus
Crime
COVID-19
COVID-19 Dashboard
Projects
Arts & Life
What's up
Columbus’ Own
Best of OSU
Food & Drink
Reviews
Entertainment
Fine Arts
Music
Sports
Rivalry Edition
Big Ten Preview
Football
Men's Basketball
Women's Basketball
Wrestling
Baseball
Softball
Volleyball
Men's Soccer
Women's Soccer
Men's hockey
Women's hockey
Lacrosse
Swimming & Diving
Tennis
Track & Field
Advertise
Classifieds
About Us
Jobs
Contact Us
Letters to the editor
People of OSU
December 2, 2021
Jessica Langer
If you weren’t redirected, click
here
.
Related Posts
Take a look at the Global Arts and Humanities Social Justice showcase
Former Franklin County sheriff’s deputy Jason Meade indicted in murder of Casey Goodson, Jr.
Long-standing tradition Light Up the Lake returns to campus
Pie Day Friday: Jet’s Pizza exceeds expectations, great value on a college budget
Football: Casey’s Callouts: Opinion: So, you’re saying there’s a chance?
Ohio State club football team seeks national championship repeat Saturday
Football: Issues in run game ‘embarrassing’ against Michigan
‘Fiddler on the Roof’ comes to Palace Theatre, exhibits story of tradition and change
Men’s Hockey: No. 18 Ohio State aims to snap No. 8 Notre Dame’s lengthy winning streak
×
Close
Search