The Office of Diversity and Inclusion at Ohio State held 36th annual Pre-Kwanzaa celebration Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. in Hale Hall to provide a chance for the community to celebrate this tradition together before the final week.

The celebration included a drum call, a performance of African American Voices Gospel Choir, speeches about the African culture and spirits, food and the ceremonial lighting of the Kinara — which is a traditional candle lighting ceremony.