Concession stands will reopen Thursday after nearly a month’s closure to slow the spread of COVID-19 at sporting events, the university announced Monday.

The concessions will return for the No. 16 Ohio State men’s basketball game against Iowa Thursday and will be open at all other sporting events following that game. The Buckeyes and Hawkeyes will tip off at 8 p.m. at the Schottenstein Center.

“We appreciate fans’ commitment to mask-wearing and ask that you keep up the good work,” the release stated.

Ohio State will also host men’s hockey, men’s volleyball and men’s tennis this weekend.