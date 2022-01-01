Ahead of their 16th appearance in the Rose Bowl, the Buckeyes released a list of 20 players on their pregame status report.
Sophomore linebacker Cody Simon will miss his first game of the season after starting 10 contests. Junior defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste is a game-time decision, having played in 10 games this season as well.
Ohio State’s secondary will be without the services of defensive backs senior Sevyn Banks and graduate Marcus Williamson. Banks has dealt with injuries throughout the season, while Williamson played in all 12 games.
Junior offensive lineman Nicholas Petit-Frere, wide receivers senior Chris Olave and junior Garrett Wilson — who all declared for the 2022 NFL Draft earlier this week and opted out of the Rose Bowl — are not listed on the status report. Graduate defensive tackle Haskell Garrett, who also opted out of the Rose Bowl, is on the list, though.
The full status report is below:
Game-time decision
DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste
Unavailable
QB J.P. Andrade
WR Kamryn Babb
DB Sevyn Banks
RB Marcus Crowley
SAF Jantzen Dunn
DE Tyler Friday
OL Josh Fryar
DE Haskell Garrett
DL Antwuan Jackson
DB Jaylen Johnson
LB Cade Kacherski
DL Jaden McKenzie
LB Mitchell Melton
OL Harry Miller
LB Jalen Pace
DE Noah Potter
SAF Josh Proctor
LB Cody Simon
DB Marcus Williamson