Ahead of their 16th appearance in the Rose Bowl, the Buckeyes released a list of 20 players on their pregame status report.

Sophomore linebacker Cody Simon will miss his first game of the season after starting 10 contests. Junior defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste is a game-time decision, having played in 10 games this season as well.

Ohio State’s secondary will be without the services of defensive backs senior Sevyn Banks and graduate Marcus Williamson. Banks has dealt with injuries throughout the season, while Williamson played in all 12 games.

Junior offensive lineman Nicholas Petit-Frere, wide receivers senior Chris Olave and junior Garrett Wilson — who all declared for the 2022 NFL Draft earlier this week and opted out of the Rose Bowl — are not listed on the status report. Graduate defensive tackle Haskell Garrett, who also opted out of the Rose Bowl, is on the list, though.

The full status report is below:

Game-time decision

DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste

Unavailable

QB J.P. Andrade

WR Kamryn Babb

DB Sevyn Banks

RB Marcus Crowley

SAF Jantzen Dunn

DE Tyler Friday

OL Josh Fryar

DE Haskell Garrett

DL Antwuan Jackson

DB Jaylen Johnson

LB Cade Kacherski

DL Jaden McKenzie

LB Mitchell Melton

OL Harry Miller

LB Jalen Pace

DE Noah Potter

SAF Josh Proctor

LB Cody Simon

DB Marcus Williamson