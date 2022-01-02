Secondary coach Matt Barnes will leave Ohio State to become the next defensive coordinator at Memphis, according to Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports.

Following the Buckeyes’ Week 2 loss to then-No. 12 Oregon, Barnes took over play calling duties while defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs moved upstairs to the press box.

Barnes spent three seasons on the Buckeyes’ coaching staff, joining in 2019 as the team’s special teams coordinator. He became the secondary coach at the start of the season.

Since taking the reins from Coombs, Barnes’ defense allowed 20.9 points per game. Ohio State hired Barnes’ replacement in former Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles Dec. 7.