Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline was named passing game coordinator Sunday, according to an Ohio State release.

Hartline will remain as wide receivers coach, while aiding the Buckeyes in passing-down situations in his new role. Head coach Ryan Day said Hartline has a tight connection to the program, which helped him gain the new role.

“Brian is a dedicated Ohio State Buckeye,” Day said in the release. ““He is the top wide receiver’s coach in college football and he has continued to develop as an offensive coach to the point where we want him to have more of an impact on our offensive game plan.”

Hartline, a former Buckeyes wide receiver from 2005-08, joined Ohio State’s staff in 2017 as a quality control coach, serving as an interim wide receivers coach in 2018 before being promoted to his wide receivers coach position in 2019.

Earlier this season, Hartline emphasized that he was not looking elsewhere in terms of his coaching future.

“Ohio State is my home. I have a strong passion here,” Hartline said Nov. 2, 2021. “You say go up the ladder: Go where? This is the pinnacle of the ladder.”

Hartline was ranked as the ninth-best college football recruiter for the high school class of 2022 and the best at the wide receiver position, according to 247sports.