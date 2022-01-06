Ohio State and offensive line coach Greg Studrawa parted ways after six seasons with the Buckeyes Thursday.

Studrawa joined Ohio State in 2016 and helped the team rank among the top six nationally in rushing yards per game and touchdowns through 2019. Head coach Ryan Day now begins a search for a new offensive line coach, something he hasn’t done since taking over as head coach in 2019.

In 2021, the Buckeyes rushed for an average of 186.5 yards per game, fourth best in the Big Ten, but surpassed 110 yards on the ground just twice in their final five games.

The Buckeyes never truly got organized on their offensive front line this season, instituting a six-man rotation while playing two natural tackles at guard.

Six Ohio State offensive linemen earned All-Big Ten honors in 2021, with graduate Thayer Munford and junior Nicholas Petit-Frere each collecting first team and All-American selections.