The Ohio State women’s gymnastics team prevailed Sunday in its meet against Rutgers.

The Buckeyes (2-2, 2-0 Big Ten) downed the Scarlet Knights (4-6, 1-1 Big Ten) 196.025-195.750.

The team set season-highs on the vault with a 49.025 and the floor exercise with a 49.450. The Buckeyes won the uneven bars and floor exercise portions for the first time this season.

Next, Ohio State will hit the road for three consecutive meets — starting with Nebraska Monday. The meet will kick off at 8 p.m. on Big Ten Network.