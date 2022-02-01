Senior Sydney Jennings before the Ohio State-Rutgers meet on Sunday. Ohio State won 196.025-195.750. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor
Ohio State freshman all-around Kaitlyn Grimes launches into the air after a big jump off the vault during the Ohio State-Rutgers meet Sunday. Ohio State won 196.025-195.750. Credit: Zachary Rilley | For the Lantern
Freshman Jenna Hlavach approaches the vault during the Ohio State-Rutgers meet on Sunday. Ohio State won 196.025-195.750. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor
Junior all-around Elexis Edwards approaches the vault during the Ohio State-Rutgers meet on Sunday. Ohio State won 196.025-195.750. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor
Ohio State junior Zoe Schweitzer applauds after a successful uneven bars attempt during the Ohio State-Rutgers meet Sunday. Ohio State won 196.025-195.750. Credit: Zachary Rilley | For the Lantern
Sophomore all-around Nicole Riccardi performs on the uneven bars during the Ohio State-Rutgers meet on Sunday. Ohio State won 196.025-195.750. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor
Senior all-around Colby Miller celebrates after uneven bars routine during the Ohio State-Rutgers meet on Sunday. Ohio State won 196.025-195.750. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor
Ohio State sophomore all-around Savannah Gonzalez pauses during her floor routine during the Ohio State-Rutgers meet Sunday. Ohio State won 196.025-195.750. Credit: Zachary Rilley | For the Lantern
Sophomore all-around Savannah Gonzalez performs her floor routine during the Ohio State-Rutgers meet on Sunday. Ohio State won 196.025-195.750. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor
Ohio State junior all-around Alexis Hankins excitedly runs towards her teammates to celebrate during the Ohio State-Rutgers meet Sunday. Ohio State won 196.025-195.750. Credit: Zachary Rilley | For the Lantern
Ohio State junior all-around Elexis Edwards throws her hands back after a successful floor routine during the Ohio State-Rutgers meet Sunday. Ohio State won 196.025-195.750. Credit: Zachary Rilley | For the Lantern
Senior Claire Gagliardi finishes her floor routine during the Ohio State-Rutgers meet on Sunday. Ohio State won 196.025-195.750. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor
Sporting a pair of scarlet sunglasses Ohio State junior all-around Alexis Hankins watches on as her teammates compete in the floor exercise during the Ohio State-Rutgers meet Sunday. Ohio State won 196.025-195.750. Credit: Zachary Rilley | For the Lantern
Ohio State senior all-around Colby Miller performs on the beam during the Ohio State-Rutgers meet Sunday. Ohio State won 196.025-195.750. Credit: Zachary Rilley | For the Lantern
Sophomore all-around Hannah Oliveros performs on the beam during the Ohio State-Rutgers meet on Sunday. Ohio State won 196.025-195.750. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor
Ohio State senior Sydney Jennings walks along the balance beam before her performance during the Ohio State-Rutgers meet Sunday. Ohio State won 196.025-195.750. Credit: Zachary Rilley | For the Lantern
Freshman Stephanie Berger performs on the beam during the Ohio State-Rutgers meet on Sunday. Ohio State won 196.025-195.750. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor
Ohio State senior all-around Colby Miller poses after landing her dismount on the balance beam during the Ohio State-Rutgers meet Sunday. Ohio State won 196.025-195.750. Credit: Zachary Rilley | For the Lantern
Ohio State huddles after the Ohio State-Rutgers meet on Sunday. Ohio State won 196.025-195.750. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor
The Ohio State women’s gymnastics team prevailed Sunday in its meet against Rutgers.
The Buckeyes (2-2, 2-0 Big Ten) downed the Scarlet Knights (4-6, 1-1 Big Ten) 196.025-195.750.
The team set season-highs on the vault with a 49.025 and the floor exercise with a 49.450. The Buckeyes won the uneven bars and floor exercise portions for the first time this season.
Next, Ohio State will hit the road for three consecutive meets — starting with Nebraska Monday. The meet will kick off at 8 p.m. on Big Ten Network.