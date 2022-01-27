As the spring semester progresses, Ohio State continues to encourage anyone eligible to receive a COVID-19 booster shot to do so.

Where can you receive the booster shot?

Becky Wilkins, associate director of ambulatory services at the Wexner Medical Center at Ohio State, said in an email the booster shot is available for students, faculty and staff at Jesse Owens North Recreation Center and other locations near campus.

“We have some limited availability for faculty and staff at our outpatient James locations, both on and off campus, and Outpatient Care Upper Arlington offers vaccines to OSU students, faculty, staff and the general public,” Wilkins said.

Who is eligible, and how can you schedule?

Wilkins said anyone interested in receiving a booster shot should check if they are eligible. She said anyone who received two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine must wait five months to receive a booster, or 60 days for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Eligible students and faculty can log in to the MyChart app to schedule an appointment for a booster shot at JO North. They can schedule an appointment Tuesday through Friday, with various time slots available.

What should you bring?

Wilkins said individuals should bring their photo ID, vaccination card and an insurance card to their appointment. She said there is no cost to individuals for the booster shot.

“Insurers are required to cover the cost of the vaccine and the Federal Government covers the cost for any un-insured patient,” Wilkins said.

Wilkins said the booster shot is administered by various health care professionals, such as nursing students, nurses, physicians, residents, pharmacy students and pharmacists.

Dubem Obianagha, a resident physician at Ohio State, helps to administer the vaccine. Obianagha said data shows the booster shot is effective in preventing disease.

“The booster shot helps with your immune system, it helps generate more antibodies to fight the infection, if you happen to be in contact with [COVID-19] or be exposed to it,” Obianagha said. “So it just really helps you generate more immune response to it to fight it better.”

For more information about booster shots, visit the Safe and Healthy Buckeyes website.