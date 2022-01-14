Students will now be allowed to eat in person at campus dining halls, where seating was increased to 40 percent capacity Friday.

The university announced starting Friday, students can dine inside the three Traditions locations: Scott, Kennedy and inside Morrill’s north room, as well as at the 12th Ave Bread Company, a retail dining location.

The update follows a week of takeout-only dining from the Traditions locations, where students struggled to find alternative areas to eat outside of dining halls. The university previously announced Jan. 5 that seating at the Traditions locations would be at 40 percent capacity for the spring semester, but dine-in seating had been closed to students until Friday’s update.

According to the update, the university was looking for ways to increase capacity at the Traditions locations, thanking students for their patience as the policies changed.

“We have adjusted our dining operations in response to staffing impacts and operational needs,” the update stated.