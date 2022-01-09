Head coach Chris Holtmann and assistant coach Ryan Pedon will be unavailable in the Buckeyes’ Sunday matchup against Northwestern, as they have been placed in the team’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols, according to an Ohio State release.

Assistant coach Jake Diebler will make his collegiate head coaching debut and serve as acting head coach against the Wildcats. Diebler has spent six total years on the Ohio State staff as a video coordinator under Thad Matta from 2014-16 and as an assistant coach on Holtmann’s staff since 2019.

Holtmann and Pedon’s availability remains up in the air for other games this week, including a meeting against No. 23 Wisconsin in Madison, Wisconsin, Thursday.

No. 13 Ohio State had three games canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the program that saw graduate forward Kyle Young miss one game.

Sunday will mark its first home game since a 73-55 win over then-No. 22 Wisconsin Dec. 11, 2021.

Tip off at the Schottenstein Center against the Wildcats is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.