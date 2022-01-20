Saturday’s game between No. 19 Ohio State and Nebraska is canceled due to health and safety protocols within the Husker program, according to a release Thursday.

This marks the Buckeyes’ fourth game nixed this season due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Ohio State had three games canceled in December as a result of positive tests within its program.

“With players currently in health and safety protocol, Nebraska fell below the Big Ten Conference roster minimum, with fewer than seven scholarship players available,” the release stated.

According to the release, Nebraska and Ohio State will coordinate to reschedule the game.

Ohio State’s next scheduled game is Jan. 27 at Minnesota. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. on ESPN.