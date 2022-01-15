Irish eyes were smiling Friday night in Columbus as No. 13 Notre Dame defeated No. 16 Ohio State 3-2 in overtime.

Ohio State (15-7-1) and Notre Dame (16-6-0) needed more than three periods to determine a victor, but not much longer. The Fighting Irish netted the game-winning goal a mere 31 seconds into the overtime frame, taking the first game of this weekend series.

Notre Dame senior defenseman Spencer Stastney delivered the final blow with the overtime goal, which was assisted by forwards sophomore Landon Slaggert and senior Jake Pivonka.

The Buckeyes drew first blood courtesy of junior forward Kamil Sadlocha 9:56 into the inaugural period. Officials reviewed the play for a possible offsides violation, before confirming the goal for Sadlocha’s sixth score of the season as Ohio State took a 1-0 lead.

Notre Dame evened things up in the second period with a goal from senior forward Graham Slaggert. The score came off assists from Landon Slaggert —Graham Slaggert’s younger brother — and graduate defenseman Chase Blackmun.

Buckeyes senior forward Gustaf Westlund had back-to-back trips to the penalty box in the second period for cross checking and tripping, respectively. Ohio State was successful on the penalty kill in both instances, continuing a streak of eight kills in a row that began last weekend against Wisconsin.

Ohio State head coach Steve Rohlik emphasized the importance of special teams against high-caliber teams like the Irish.

“Special teams usually wins and loses you games,” Rohlik said. “Hats off to the PK; we’re just going to continue to try to work hard on the special teams.”

Notre Dame added another goal to its total when Landon Slaggert lit the lamp in the third period, giving the Irish a 2-1 lead with 6:24 to go in the game.

Things looked bleak for the Buckeyes until senior forward Jake Wise got past Notre Dame’s junior goaltender Ryan Bischel to tie the game 2-2. Wise’s seventh of the year would be the final score of regulation.

“I saw (Ryan O’Connell) had the puck and that there was no one in my lane so I was just screaming for it the whole way down,” Wise said. “I was lucky to get that pass from a great play from him.”

Bischel got the win between the pipes for the Irish, denying 25 of the 27 shots he faced for a save percentage of 93.1 percent.

The loss went to Ohio State’s freshman goalie Jakub Dobeš, his sixth of the year, who finished the game with three goals allowed for a save percentage of 91.9 percent.

Ohio State will return to its home ice Saturday to close out the season series against Notre Dame. The game will be televised on Big Ten Network. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m.