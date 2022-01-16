Scoring three goals in a hockey game is a rare occurrence, but three goals from a single player is even more rare.

Senior forward Quinn Preston recorded his first career hat trick Saturday against No. 13 Notre Dame, helping the No. 16 Buckeyes (16-7-1, 8-5-1 Big Ten) win 4-1.

Head coach Steve Rohlik spoke after the game about the importance of the win following Friday’s 3-2 overtime loss to the Irish (16-7-0, 9-5-0 Big Ten).

“It was a big bounce-back win for us,” Rohlik said. “Sometimes when you lose in overtime it’s a huge momentum swing the other way — not with this group.”

The Buckeyes and Irish had four penalties for eight minutes and five penalties for 10 minutes, respectively.

Ohio State was the first to convert their player edge into a goal. It was Preston who did the honors, slipping the puck past Notre Dame’s junior net-minder Ryan Bischel to put the scarlet and gray ahead 1-0 early in the first period.

The Irish responded not long after with an unassisted, short-handed goal from senior forward Cam Burke 6:44 into the same period.

Disaster appeared imminent for Ohio State in the second period when both Preston and junior forward Mark Cheremeta were called for penalties, leaving the Buckeyes on the wrong side of a 5-on-3 situation.

It was during these crucial two minutes in which freshman goaltender Jakub Dobeš endeared himself to the Buckeye faithful. The Czech Republic-native denied eight shots from the Irish attack, shutting down Notre Dame’s best goal-scoring chance of the game.

“Once I realized what they were trying to do, it was just trying to track the puck and make a save,” Dobeš said. “Once they keep shooting and shooting, you stop thinking and you just try to do your best and that’s what happened.”

Ohio State channeled momentum and scored two goals within five minutes of each other. Preston netted his second of the game in the closing seconds of the second period, and freshman forward Georgii Merkulov earned his 12th goal of the season at 4:11 in the final stanza.

The hat trick completed when Preston deked around Bischel, pulling the Irish goalie out of position before back-handing the puck into the goal. Preston then turned and took a bow while the Buckeye fans in attendance showered him with cheers.

Preston spoke about his sure-to-be-iconic bow celebration after the game.

“I didn’t really celly on the first two so I figured I’d probably try to break something out,” Preston said. “It went in and I figured, ‘Might as well.’”

Dobeš once again played a major role in Ohio State’s victory, earning his 15th win of the season and tying his career-high with 38 saves.

Bischel ended the night with 13 saves for the Irish and received his fourth loss of the year.

Ohio State heads to East Lansing next weekend for a two-game series against the Michigan State Spartans. Puck drops are scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. Saturday, and both games will air on Big Ten Network Plus.