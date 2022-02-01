After implementing changes in the downtown area based on its 2010 strategic plan, the Columbus Downtown Development Corporation is gathering community feedback to carry out another decade’s worth of change.

Approximately 200 people attended Tuesday’s first virtual community workshop for the 2022 Downtown Columbus Strategic Plan, Madison Cole, communications director at the corporation, said.

The goal of downtown strategic planning is to gather community concerns and brainstorm projects that will address them before the corporation puts out a finalized plan for the upcoming decade.

“Whether you live downtown, whether you’re a student at Ohio State and you just come downtown to experience the arts and entertainment we have here, or whether you work here, we really want downtown to be a beacon for our city where people can live, work and play,” Cole said.

The feedback from the first community meeting indicated Columbus residents hope to enhance livability downtown, Cole said.

“An interest in adding more walkable areas for pedestrians, introducing better mobility options and focusing on affordable housing were all key concepts that were brought to attention,” Cole said.

The 2010 downtown strategic plan looked to increase the number of downtown residents, Cole said. Now, after seeing a 72 percent increase in the downtown population since 2010, according to the downtown Columbus website, the goal has shifted.

Based on the first community meeting, the 2022 strategic plan will likely focus on making opportunities already available downtown more accessible to residents.

“Not that long ago, people did not want to live downtown,” Cole said. “And now the demand for downtown living is at an all-time high.”

Amy Taylor, president of the corporation, said the 2010 strategic plan consisted of simple projects such as adding bike racks and green roofs to the city, as well as more complex plans such as restoring the Scioto riverfront to its natural channel.

Taylor said the Scioto Greenways project, which stemmed from the Scioto riverfront restoration, created more than 33 acres of recreational green space in the heart of downtown. The project also gave rise to the Scioto Mile, where people can walk or ride bikes.Students who come to Columbus tend to stay after completing their education, Taylor said. As such, taking part in the planning process is the perfect chance to help shape their city.

Those who were unable to attend the initial meeting can still participate by taking a survey and attending the second community workshop for the plan — which will be held in the spring and allow participants to refine topics presented at the first meeting, according to the downtown Columbus website.

Taylor said all ideas or concerns from the community are important to this process, and those interested in participating should not assume their ideas will not come to fruition.

“We moved a river,” Taylor said. “This was only because the community had an idea that they wanted to see in Columbus, and we really want to serve the entire community with as many voices as possible.”