The Ohio State Department of Athletics announced in a release Tuesday that concessions will be closed during all sporting events with water available to fans.

Fans will not be allowed to bring food or drinks into the venue, and masks will be required at indoor events whether they are vaccinated or not as part of the university and City of Columbus’ COVID-19 guidelines, according to the release.

“Beginning immediately, concessions will be closed at all university-related athletic events,” the release said. “The department will continue to monitor and evaluate this policy moving forward and communicate any changes when applicable.”

Ohio State women’s basketball is scheduled to take on Illinois at the Schottenstein Center Thursday at 7 p.m.