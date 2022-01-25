Ohio State’s COVID-19 positivity rate has decreased almost three percent since Wednesday to reach 7.52 percent, according to the Safe and Healthy Buckeyes dashboard.

This positivity rate includes students, faculty and staff. According to the dashboard, 1,087 of 14,682 tests administered in the last week were positive.

The vaccination rate for students, faculty and staff remains at 93 percent, according to the dashboard.

All students living in university-managed housing are required to test weekly, regardless of vaccination status. Booster shots are available at Jesse Owens North Recreation Center by appointment.