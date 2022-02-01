The return of in-person events and relaxed masking guidelines in recreation centers are among some of the updated COVID-19 policies Ohio State announced Monday.

According to a universitywide email from the Office of Student Life, COVID-19 measures in recreation centers, dining halls and social gatherings will return to the restrictions practiced during autumn 2021 due to a decreasing positivity rate. Events may return in-person, dining facility capacity will return to full capacity and masks will only be required for those engaging in “strenuous activity” at recreation centers.

According to the Safe and Healthy Buckeyes COVID-19 dashboard, 5.18 percent of 12,429 tests were positive in the past seven days, which is more than 2 percent less than Tuesday.

About 93 percent of students, faculty and staff are vaccinated for COVID-19, according to the dashboard.

Events and gatherings

Clubs will be allowed to meet in person, according to the email. Students are encouraged to physically distance and eat pre-packaged food.

Dining

Starting Tuesday, the university will begin transitioning to 100 percent capacity in all dining locations.

The three Traditions locations on campus were originally closed to in-person seating at the start of the spring semester. On Jan. 14, dining halls were opened at 40 percent capacity for in-person dining.

On the athletics side of dining, concessions will reopen Thursday for the Ohio State-Iowa men’s basketball game following a month-long closure.

Recreation

According to the email, masks will be optional for individuals exercising strenuously in recreation centers starting Tuesday, provided they have no COVID-related symptoms. Masks will still be required in the facility when not exercising strenuously..

Student Life temporarily closed its indoor basketball and soccer courts Jan. 9 when the positivity rate was around 7 percent. With Monday’s update, access to the indoor basketball and soccer courts will resume, as well as full capacity for fitness classes, according to the email.

Common spaces in Student Life facilities

According to the email, seating in public spaces in Student Life facilities — including the Ohio Union, recreation centers and the Younkin Success Center — will return to full capacity.

Ohio State will offer the Buckeye Booster Drawing, which will award students, faculty and staff $80,000 in cash gift cards for receiving and reporting their COVID-19 booster shot. The first drawing will take place Sunday, granting $100 to 50 students and 50 faculty members each week through the week of April 3.