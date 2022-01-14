Students visiting dining halls have not had the option to dine in this week, despite the university’s Jan. 5 announcement that seating capacity would be at 40 percent due to COVID-19.

Seating at Scott Traditions and Traditions at Kennedy has been closed since the start of this semester, while Traditions at Morrill has been closed to dine-in eating since the fall. Students expressed frustration over the absence of seating at these locations and the university’s failure to notify the community of the change in advance.

Elliott Yankelevich, a second-year in computer science and engineering who lives in Morrill Tower, said students are unhappy with the inconvenience of having to find somewhere else to eat after picking up their food.

“A lot of people are annoyed with Scott Traditions being closed and such because it’s a long walk,” Yankelevich said.

Maxwell McCann, a second-year in science and technology exploration, said this is his first semester on main campus, and he was expecting more in-person dining options.

Without in-person dining options, some students have been observed eating outside in the cold.

University spokesperson Dave Isaacs said Scott Traditions and Traditions at Kennedy are closed for in-person dining due to pandemic-related health and safety concerns, providing takeout orders only.

Isaacs said dining services is hoping to open in-person dining at 40 percent capacity at Traditions at Kennedy and Scott Traditions in the near future.

Traditions at Morrill will likely continue with takeout-only options, though there is seating at the Pizza ATM location in Morrill Tower, Isaacs said.

Retail dining locations are operating at 40 percent seating capacity, according to a Wednesday update on dining services’ website. These locations include Courtside Cafe, Curl Market, Juice2, Marketplace on Neil, Mirror Lake Eatery, Oxley’s by the Numbers and Union Market.

The update stated the seating capacity in dining locations will change as needed. Individuals dining on campus should wear masks between bites and sips.

The update stated mobile ordering is encouraged and grab-and-go options will be expanded.

Jessica Langer and Danny Fogarty contributed reporting.