The Wexner Medical Center at Ohio State opened a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site Monday in response to a surge in cases in partnership with Chemical Abstracts Service, a division of the American Chemical Society.

Located on the first floor of the CAS parking garage, testing will be available for anyone with an Ohio State MyChart account from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, according to an Ohio State News release.

“At this point, our focus is testing individuals with COVID-19 symptoms and those with significant exposures to people known to have COVID-19,” Dr. Andrew Thomas, chief clinical officer and interim co-leader at the medical center, stated in the release. “Knowing your COVID status can help prevent you from spreading this virus to family members, friends and others you come in close contact with.”

Appointments can be scheduled using MyChart, the release stated. The site replaces the Ackerman Road location.

Medical center clinical staff and 10 Ohio National Guard members staff the location, which has the capacity to test up to 1,0000 people per day, according to the release.

“On behalf of all of my colleagues at CAS, we are proud to partner with Ohio State Wexner Medical Center to provide this vital community service aimed at improving health, wellness and safety,” Manuel Guzman, CAS president, stated in the release.