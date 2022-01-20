Permanent lighting structures will replace the current temporary lighting in the off-campus area, according to a Thursday safety update from University President Kristina M. Johnson.

The permanent structures will be installed in the off-campus area, with a concentration around Chittenden and Indianola avenues, in an effort to improve safety.

“Enhanced lighting is an important off-campus safety tool,” Johnson said. “These locations help to fill in the gaps in areas where our students and campus community live and travel.”

Mobile lighting and cameras were initially installed in the off-campus area in an effort to combat crime during the fall 2021 semester.

University spokesperson Dan Hedman said in an email some of the permanent replacements will be installed early February.

Hedman said the university is looking to replace all 20 mobile lighting units, which includes upgrading bulbs in some existing structures.

“These efforts complement expanded patrols and additional surveillance cameras,” Hedman said.

In the update, Johnson also said the university continues to recruit, hire and train Ohio State police officers, with four additional officers sworn in this week.