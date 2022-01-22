About 50 protesters gathered outside the Ohio Union before marching to Scott Traditions Friday, advocating for increased wages for student workers.

The protest, organized by Students for a Democratic Society and Young Democratic Socialists, included a number of students who voiced their opinions on working for the university. The protest came after SDS created a petition, which had 670 signatures at the time of publication, listing specific demands including a $15 minimum wage, free campus parking for student employees and increased work limits for international and DACA students.

Ricky Vehar, a fourth-year in environmental engineering who works two jobs on campus, said the university would be better off if students earned more, emphasizing the work student employees contribute to Ohio State.

“Without us, this university is nothing,” Vehar said. “I just hope that they see that it will benefit the students if they increase the wage.”

University spokesperson Chris Booker said the university employs around 15,000 students and wants to ensure they are supported.

“The university offers competitive salaries and benefits to retain and support our critical student employees, and we value their contributions to our campus life and land grant mission,” Booker said.

Recent changes to wage legislation in Ohio required that non-tipped employees must receive an increase in hourly pay from $8.80 to $9.30, while tipped employees must receive an increase from $4.40 to $4.65.

Vehar said working as both a research assistant and a student manager in dining services brings in just enough to pay rent for her off-campus apartment.

Protesters marched to Scott Traditions, chanting and temporarily blocking traffic along College Avenue.

Morgan Harper, a Columbus native and 2022 Senate candidate, marched with the students and said Ohio State and the U.S. as a whole should pay workers a higher wage.

“This is the United States of America,” Harper said. “We have a lot of money, and we need to be paying people what they deserve at every stage of life.”