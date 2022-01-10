Four days after parting ways with six-year offensive line coach Greg Studrawa, Ohio State appeared to find his replacement Monday.

The Buckeyes will reportedly hire UCLA offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Justin Frye, as first reported by Yahoo’s Pete Thamel. Frye served on the Bruins’ staff since 2018, operating under Ohio State head coach Ryan Day’s mentor, Chip Kelly.

Prior to his time with the Bruins, Frye spent five years as Boston College’s offensive line coach and two years in the same position at Temple.

Day and Frye worked with each other during his stints at Temple and Boston College, as Day served as the offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach and Frye coached the offensive line in 2012 with the Owls. In 2013-14, Frye stuck as the offensive line coach for the Eagles while Day shifted his focus to quarterbacks before heading to the NFL in 2014.

Now, Day and Frye will be reunited at Ohio State.