Ohio State will reportedly hire Perry Eliano to serve as safeties coach, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Eliano will come from Cincinnati after two years as the Bearcats’ defensive backs coach. Prior to coaching the Bearcats, Eliano served as New Mexico’s special teams coordinator and cornerbacks coach and was its interim head coach in 2019.

Eliano also spent time at Bowling Green, UTSA, Central Arkansas, Sam Houston State and Stephen F. Austin in a variety of roles. Throughout his 19-year coaching career, Eliano spent 14 years working in the secondary.

The Buckeyes already hired former Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles for the same position Dec. 7.

Following No. 6 Ohio State’s 48-45 Rose Bowl win over No. 11 Utah, secondary coach Matt Barnes departed the program to join Memphis as the Tigers’ defensive coordinator.