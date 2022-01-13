Whether you are looking to rock out, appreciate some art or pig out at a restaurant opening, The Lantern has you covered. Here you will find a heavily researched — but still tragically incomplete — list of happenings around Columbus and online this week. Click the title of any event for more info.

Please note: Admission prices are listed before taxes/fees. Prices listed are for general admission and/or single-day admission. As per measures put forth by the city of Columbus in September 2021, masks are required to be worn in publicly accessible indoor areas.

MUSIC

Thursday, Jan. 13

Mungion 8 p.m. at the Summit Music Hall ($12)

A jack of all trades, this band incorporates genres such as rock, jazz and bluegrass into their funky songs. Temperature screenings will be required upon entry, and proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test may be required for entry, if requested by the performers, according to the Summit Music Hall website .

Ryan Hurd 7 p.m. at The Bluestone ($20) Country crooner Ryan Hurd has written songs for Luke Bryan and Blake Shelton and features country star Maren Morris on his most recent album, “Pelago.” He will be performing at The Bluestone — an event venue that hosts everything from weddings to musicians.



Tuesday, Jan. 18

Buckcherry/The LACs 6:30 p.m. at The KING of CLUBS ($25) This duo of rock and country rap bands will bring a rare combination of genres to the stage Tuesday. Tickets purchased at the door will be $5 more expensive than those purchased ahead of time.



FOOD AND DRINK

Friday, Jan. 14

All that Jazz and Soul Food 5 p.m. at Beyond the Brix ($15) This weekly event has an ever-changing soul food menu that can include, but is not limited to, BBQ pork, fried fish, mac and cheese and all that jazz. Jazz band E-Flat will also be there to serenade guests. There is a minimum $15 spend expectation for all guests, otherwise guests will be charged $10.



Friday, Jan. 14-Sunday, Jan. 16

LaSalle’s Southern Kitchen and Bar Grand Opening 3 p.m. at 30 S. Young St. (FREE) Serving Southern classics such as country-fried steak, pecan pie and fried okra, LaSalle’s will celebrate its grand opening over the span of three days. Visitors can expect live music, raffles and, of course, food.



ART, FILM AND PERFORMANCES

Thursday, Jan. 13-Sunday, Jan. 23

Michelangelo: A Different View 10 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Greater Columbus Convention Center ($10) This exhibition, licensed by the Vatican Museums, showcases reproductions of the art in the Sistine Chapel, allowing guests to see close-up details of work that would otherwise be 72 feet away if viewed in person.



Friday, Jan. 14

Franklinton Fridays: The Amazing Cat Show 6-10 p.m. at 400 West Rich and Chromedge Studios (FREE) Franklinton Fridays take place on the second Friday of every month and celebrate art and community. This gallery will celebrate a very special community — feline friends. The Amazing Cat Show is accepting all mediums of cat-related art and will donate a portion of the proceeds from each piece to Cat Welfare and Sanctuary House.



Sunday, Jan. 16

Resin Pour Geode Class 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Terra Gallery ($65) Local artist Shivee Gupta will lead a class in which participants will create two geode-inspired pieces that can be used as ornaments or coasters or displayed in frames. All of the necessary supplies will be provided and sanitized prior to the class.



OTHER

Friday, Jan. 14

Oddities and Antiques Show Presented by Friendship Flea 6-10 p.m. at 400 West Rich (FREE) Alongside each Franklinton Friday will be “fun-sized fleas,” each following a different theme. January’s mini flea market will center around oddities and antiques and will feature a number of unusual and eccentric products and vendors.



Saturday, Jan. 15

CINCH World’s Toughest Rodeo 7 p.m. at the Nationwide Arena ($23) Originally scheduled for September 2021, the World’s Toughest Rodeo will be back in Columbus this month. Featuring bull riding, bareback riding and women’s barrel racing, the rodeo will also offer a pre-show for those who arrive at 6 p.m.

Headlamp Scavenger Hunt 5-7 p.m. at the Scioto Grove Metro Park ($23) Just as the name implies, parkgoers are invited to participate in a scavenger hunt to find “missing equipment” hidden around the Scioto Grove Metro Park in exchange for a prize. Participants should bring headlamps or flashlights and meet at the Arrowhead Picnic Area.



Monday, Jan. 17

Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Ohio History Center (FREE) From morning to evening, the Ohio History Center will host a series of events and activities in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. From an open house exploring King’s impact to a screening of “The Green Book: Guide to Freedom,” there will be something for everyone at the center.

