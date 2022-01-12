No. 2 Ohio State women’s hockey’s weekend series against St. Cloud State was canceled Wednesday due to COVID-related concerns within St. Cloud State’s team, according to a press release issued by Ohio State women’s ice hockey.

The Buckeyes (17-3-0) have not faced the Huskies (7-12-1) since their series Oct. 29 and 30, 2021, where they swept St. Cloud State.

Ohio State is coming off of sweeping their series against Lindenwood Friday and Saturday, scoring a total of 18 goals in the two-game series.

The Buckeyes were originally planned to play the Huskies Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 3 p.m. in St. Cloud, Minnesota. The WCHA will try to reschedule the series, according to the press release.

Ohio State is still set to play Minnesota Duluth at the Ohio State Ice Rink Jan. 21 at 6 p.m. and Jan. 22 at 3 p.m.