The Buckeyes returned to the ice with power after their Friday loss to end their series with a win Saturday.

No. 2 Ohio State women’s hockey (18-4-0) defeated No. 8 Minnesota Duluth (14-8-0) 3-1 at the OSU Ice Rink to split the series. Head coach Nadine Muzerall said it was a well-earned win for the Buckeyes.

“This was more of a Buckeye hockey game where we played physical,” Muzerall said. “We used our speed to our advantage. We controlled the neutral zone to create a lot of turnovers. We really dominated.”

The Buckeyes started off the scoring in the middle of the first period. Ohio State senior defender Sophie Jaques passed the puck to sophomore forward Jenna Buglioni, and she finished, putting the Buckeyes on the board, 1-0.

Buglioni said Jaques gave her a strong set up that helped her score the goal.

“I think that was a big starter for us,” Buglioni said. “Sophie taking the puck, driving that deep just using her speed. Perfect backhand pass right under that girl’s stick and I was just lucky enough to be there back door to tap it in.”

Jaques picked up her own rebound and scored a goal to give the Buckeyes a two-goal lead at the end of the first period. The goal marked Jacques’ 15th of the season and her second point of the period.

“I think I just intercepted a breakout pass,” Jaques said. “We had a good forecheck going. I just went and shot the puck and there was luckily a rebound right in the front and I was able to hit that in.”

The Buckeyes outshot the Bulldogs 17-6 in the second period, but neither team was able to find the back of the net.

Muzerall said she thought the team stayed composed, especially considering how much puck possession they had in the second period.

“We were getting a little bit of slash and hook, but that’s going to come when you’re controlling that part of the game,” Muzerall said. “I thought we just kept our feet moving and didn’t let that slow us down.”

Ohio State graduate forward Clair DeGeorge scored with less than five minutes left in the third period, making the score 3-0.

The Bulldogs broke their silence less than 20 seconds later as senior forward McKenzie Hewett got the puck past Ohio State sophomore goaltender Amanda Thiele, making the score 3-1.

Muzerall said she made a bad choice on a faceoff play that cost the goal, which is why she called a time out.

“I wanted to own that,” Muzerall said. “They got a little momentum after that shift, so I just wanted to re-group.”

Buglioni said the Buckeyes did not play their best game Friday and they wanted to set the tone for the second half of the series.

“There was a little bit of a chip on our shoulder,” Buglioni said. “We wanted to show them who’s boss.”

Ohio State will face No. 5 Minnesota Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 3 p.m. at the OSU Ice Rink.