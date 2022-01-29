Captain and Minnesota-native Liz Schepers was the overtime hero, scoring the game-winning goal that caused the Ohio State Ice Rink to erupt in cheers.

No. 3 Ohio State (19-4-0) was victorious against No. 2 Minnesota (19-7-1) in its 2-1 win Friday. Head coach Nadine Muzerall said it was one of the best games she’s seen the Buckeyes play.

“I’m just really proud of them of how badly they wanted to win,” Muzerall said. “They persevered and I really appreciate their persistence.”

Ohio State sophomore forward Jenna Buglioni went to the penalty box on a high sticking call with less than a minute left in regulation and the Buckeyes faced a 4-on-3 disadvantage through the start of overtime.

The Buckeyes killed the penalty and the game returned to an even matchup on the ice.

Schepers ended overtime with her 10th goal of the season, giving Ohio State the comeback win.

The Mound, Minnesota, native said she felt relief when she realized her shot made it to the back of the net.

“It was a great play from Jenna and Sophie [Jaques] to hold the zone,” Schepers said. “I just wanted to make sure that I put that one away. We had a great crowd tonight and just a lot of great energy.”

Muzerall said once the team killed off the Gophers’ power play, there was momentum coming off of killing the penalty that was in the Buckeyes’ favor.

“They were just so patient with that play at the end,” Muzerall said. “It was textbook. It was beautiful.”

It was an evenly matched first period, as the Buckeyes and Gophers tied in shots, 8-8. However, neither team got on the board.

In the middle of the second period, Minnesota senior forward Taylor Heise got the puck past Ohio State sophomore goaltender Amanda Thiele, giving the Gophers a 1-0 lead. Coming into Friday’s game, Heise ranked first in the nation in points and second in goals.

Muzerall said the way the team responded to the Gophers’ goal showed maturity in the Buckeyes.

“We didn’t let that get to us,” Muzerall said. “We just kept pressing.”

Going into the third period with a 1-0 deficit, Muzerall said she pushed the team to finish and gave them some fuel.

“I said, ‘You have an opportunity right now and like anything in life you’ve got to take it,’” Muzerall said. “It’s not going to be given to you, so you’ve got to go out there with some passion and some relentlessness, and we’ve got a great fan base here that is just waiting to jump out of their seats, so give them a show.”

On a power play in the third period, the Buckeyes took advantage of their opportunity to shift the game. Junior forward Jennifer Gardiner passed the puck to senior defender Madison Bizal who found the back of the net, tying the game.

Bizal said Gardiner and Ohio State senior forward Gabby Rosenthal helped her get the essential goal.

“They set me up perfectly,” Bizal said. “The game was back-and-forth, so it was fun to be on the board.”

Muzerall said Bizal has been an anchor for the team.

“She was being a senior, and leader and she was making sure that her team won today,” Muzerall said.

Thiele ended the night with 36 saves and a 0.973 save percentage. Schepers said Thiele played unreal for the Buckeyes.

“She made a lot of huge saves for us,” Schepers said. “She’s a very solid player and goalie and stopped a lot of pucks for us. It’s really great to see her grow into that spot that she’s in right now.”

The Buckeyes will play the Gophers again Saturday to close out the series. The puck drops at 3 p.m. at the Ohio State Ice Rink. Schepers said the second game in a series is always the toughest.

“When you can build off a really good Friday performance, win or lose, if you can ride that momentum into Saturday, you’re going to put yourself in a good spot,” Schepers said. “We’re really looking forward to tomorrow and finishing the weekend off.”