The No. 10 Ohio State women’s tennis team traveled up north to Ann Arbor, Michigan, to compete in the Michigan Invitational Friday through Sunday.

The three-day tournament saw the Buckeyes take on No. 6 Duke in singles and No. 16 Michigan in doubles Friday. No. 6-ranked junior Irina Cantos Siemers and senior Isabelle Boulais notched two victories in singles against the Blue Devils, with Cantos Siemers winning in three sets and Boulais winning in straight sets.

Ohio State had a strong doubles showing against Michigan, winning three out of four matches. Freshman Dani Schoenly and junior Kathleen Jones, junior Lucia Marzal and graduate Luna Dormet and No. 29 freshman Sydni Ratliff and Cantos Siemers all won in doubles.

The Buckeyes took on Michigan in singles matches and Notre Dame in doubles Saturday.

Ratliff and Cantos Siemers both secured victories in singles, while Ohio State won all but one of its doubles matches against Notre Dame. Schoenly and senior Kolie Allen, Cantos Siemers and Dormet and Boulais and Ratliff all won in doubles.

The last day of the tournament pitted the Buckeyes against the Fighting Irish in singles and against Duke in doubles.

The team won six of eight singles matches, while Ratliff and Jones combined for the lone victory against Duke in doubles. Cantos Siemers finished the tournament a perfect 3-0 in singles matches, while No. 123-ranked Ratliff and Boulais won two matches each.

The Buckeyes travel to North Carolina to take on Duke Friday and North Carolina State Sunday, beginning dual play.