The No. 11 Ohio State women’s tennis team rolled past No. 24 Oklahoma State 4-1 on its way to securing a spot in the Columbus Intercollegiate Tennis Association Kickoff Weekend Championship.

With the win, Ohio State (1-2) will have the opportunity to punch its ticket to the ITA Indoor Team Championship Feb. 11, but will need to get by No. 20 Tennessee Sunday first. Senior Kolie Allen said it was the team’s competitiveness that gave them the edge over Oklahoma State (1-4).

“I think we pride ourselves on how we compete,” Allen said. “None of the girls have any negative attitudes and got the job done.”

In doubles, junior Lucia Marzal and graduate student Luna Dormet won their match 6-4 against freshman Mananchaya Sawangkaew and senior Martina Zerulo, and so did junior Irina Cantos Siemers and freshman Sydni Ratliff against junior Dariya Detkovskaya and freshman Oona Orpana.

Seniors Isabelle Boulais and Kolie Allen were defeated 6-4 by junior Ayumi Miyamoto and freshman Sofia Rojas.

In singles, Boulais led the way with a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Zerulo. Oklahoma State picked up its first and only point when Dormet was defeated 6-4, 6-1 by Detkovskaya.

It only took Ohio State two more singles matches to end the day for the Cowgirls, however.

Ratliff won 6-4, 6-4 against Orpana, and Allen notched a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Miyamoto.

Today’s match was the first at the Ty Tucker Tennis Center where spectators were allowed to watch the athletes compete. Head coach Melissa Schaub was thankful for the support.

“People were getting into it. I thought it was a really good atmosphere for 10 a.m. on a Saturday,” Schaub said. “Hopefully they enjoyed themselves and want to come back out tomorrow afternoon because we’ll need them.”

The Buckeyes and Volunteers will compete for a spot in the ITA Indoor Team Championship Sunday at 1 p.m. All matches will be streamed on the Ohio State Buckeyes website.