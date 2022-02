The organizers of Buckeye Paws, a program created in March 2020 to help support the mental and physical health of medical staff at the Wexner Medical Center at Ohio State, did not anticipate a pandemic when creating the program.

However, Mary Justice, co-founder of Buckeye Paws, said the program came at the right time. Many nurses have experienced burnout due to the pandemic, and the demand for the 19 dogs has increased.