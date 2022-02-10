Bengals fans are buzzing around Ohio State’s campus as Cincinnati makes it to its first Super Bowl since 1989.

Cincinnati defeated the two-time defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 Jan. 30 to secure its third Super Bowl appearance in franchise history. The Bengals seek their first-ever victory in the big game Sunday.

They will face the Los Angeles Rams, winners of the NFC championship game, in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California — the Rams’ home stadium.

Even though the AFC championship was a road game for Cincinnati, Arrowhead Stadium was full of Bengals fans. One of those fans was Ben Kimmet, a fourth-year in materials science and engineering and lifelong Bengals fan, who said the atmosphere was extraordinary due to Kansas City’s high-caliber reputation.

“Kansas City is like a whole different animal,” Kimmet said. “They’ve hosted the AFC championship for four straight years. Nobody expected us to be here.”

The game was a thrilling contest that saw Bengals rookie place-kicker Evan McPherson make a game-winning 31-yard field goal in overtime, sending Cincinnati to its third Super Bowl in team history. Former Ohio State quarterback Joe Burrow led the Bengals back from an 18-point deficit, tied for biggest comeback in AFC championship game history, by throwing for 250 yards and two touchdowns.

After the game, Kimmet said the scenes were unbelievable.

“I was in Arrowhead just hugging people that I had no idea who they were; we were all crying,” Kimmet said. “It’s the best moment of my life, as far as being a Bengals fan. I’ve never experienced anything like it. ”

To clinch its spot in the playoffs, Cincinnati had to play that same Chiefs team during week 17 of the regular season. The Bengals edged them out in a 34-31 thriller and for Matt McKeon, a third-year in history, it was one of the best moments of his life as a Bengals fan.

“My favorite was beating the Chiefs the first time to win the AFC North,” McKeon said. “My favorite play, the Ja’Marr Chase touchdown, where he outran at least four or five Chief defenders; that was a crazy play”.

Tate Fishman, a second-year in early childhood education who is also a lifelong fan, echoed this time in his life as a Bengals fan.

“We haven’t won anything ever in my life,” Fishman said. “If I had to say a moment to encapsulate everything, it would be this run.”

Being college students and the price of Super Bowl tickets starting near $6,000, Fishman and Kimmet both said they wouldn’t be able to make it out to Los Angeles for the big game. However, both of them plan to be part of Cincinnati’s lively atmosphere on the day.

“I’m going to Cincinnati,” Fishman said. “Either watching it with family or a combination of family and friends.”

After losing both of their previous Super Bowl appearances to the San Francisco 49ers, Bengals fans hope that a different opponent this time around will mean a different outcome. Cincinnati and the Rams kick off Sunday at 6:30 p.m. with the NFL crown on the line.

“We’ll watch in my buddy’s apartment together,” Kimmet said. “Hopefully after we win, we’re going to be celebrating in the streets of Cincinnati that night.”