The Ohio Union Activities Board will host “Buck’s Got Talent” — a musical talent show that will serve as an audition for the OUAB spring concert opening act.

“Buck’s Got Talent” will be held Monday at the Performance Hall in the Ohio Union from 7-9 p.m., Cam Shahrooz, a third-year in mechanical engineering and OUAB member, said. He said the organization drew inspiration for “Buck’s Got Talent” from the hit talent show, “American Idol,” as well as past OUAB events such as Karaoke Nights and Battle of the Bands.

Students will be able to attend the event and vote for the winner they think is the best fit for the spring concert, Shahrooz said. The show’s headlining act has yet to be announced.

He said six different student bands and musicians — such as Lost in the Moment and Cellar Dwellar, according to OUAB’s Instagram — will perform at the event and were chosen from 21 applicants who sent submissions to OUAB before Feb. 15.

“There is a lot of talent here at Ohio State with music and a lot of insanely talented musicians and artists who might not have the exposure that they want or the platform to show off their music,” Shahrooz said.

The six participants will each introduce their musical act and perform a 10-minute set, Shahrooz said. After each set, student judges will give feedback, similar to shows such as “The Voice” or “American Idol.” Then, audience members will be able to vote for their favorite acts through a QR code projected onto a large screen, he said.

Shahrooz said OUAB wanted to give audience members the chance to vote on each act and decide who will win because members of the Ohio State community will also be the ones attending the spring concert.

“We wouldn’t be able to put on this event without the students, and that is the main priority we have in all our big talent events,” Shahrooz said.

Tonya Dawson, OUAB advisor and associate director of campus events, said within the past year, the organization has done its best to bring a variety of creative events to students.

“In the time of having in-person events again, I think it is really exciting to see that some of those elements have come to life, because some students haven’t seen any in-person events,” Dawson said.

Shahrooz said OUAB has always placed a heavy emphasis on events students can actively participate in and said the organization hopes to be able to return to a consistent event schedule.

“This will be the first big event where OUAB will be able to showcase student talent and allow student audiences to be participatory in the event,” Shahrooz said.

Shahrooz said OUAB aims to make it clear with this event that students can experience talented musical acts without venturing off campus.

“We really want to encourage students to showcase their talent and to not be afraid and put themselves out there,” Shahrooz said.

Dawson said the main takeaway from “Buck’s Got Talent” should be the importance of events that allow students to connect and have a good time.

“Music is something that connects people regardless of your language or culture, so events like this are really exciting because it allows people to do that,” Dawson said.

“Buck’s Got Talent” is free to attend and not ticketed, but a valid BuckID is required for entry on a first-come, first-served basis. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and snacks and refreshments will be provided, according to the OUAB event page.