The business of many stores and restaurants came to a halt during the height of the pandemic, but a Columbus donut shop saw growth during that time.

Donna’s Delicious Dozen, rated the No. 1 donut shop in Ohio by USA Today and located at 5322 N. Hamilton Road, is a Black-owned bakery specializing in donuts. Traci Lukemire, owner of the bakery, said her business had been prepared to operate during the pandemic because its online ordering system allowed it to remain open when many other businesses had to close.

“We were one of the lucky ones who grew during the pandemic,” Lukemire said. “With the big push to support Black-owned businesses, especially after the George Floyd murder, people shared our business a lot more.”

Lukemire said she founded Donna’s Delicious Dozen, which opened in June 2019, as a way to get away from her corporate job. The bakery is named after her grandmother, who turned 93 in December 2021, she said.

“I did a bucket list race in California that made me realize I could do anything,” Lukemire said. “Baking was a concept that I always knew I could do, so opening Donna’s was a way for me to do my own thing.”

The bakery offers classic donut flavors such as original glazed and powdered, with icing options such as maple, chocolate and cream cheese, according to the website. However, the menu also features more whimsical options, such as Feelin’ Fruitylicious — a Fruity Pebbles donut — Honey Blue — a blueberry glazed donut with streusel and honey topping — and strawberry cheesecake.

Although the only food items Donna’s sells are donuts, Lukemire said the bakery offers other items and services, including coffee and catering. She said Donna’s also offers limited-time specials, such as pumpkin-pie-flavored donuts and a special themed Black History Month Box.

Alaina Marcum, store manager for the bakery, said she handles the special decorating for events and enjoys the customizable element of working with customers to bring an idea to life.

“There will be a theme of a birthday party, and we come up with the ideas ourselves,” Marcum said. “Some of my favorites were an ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and a Minion theme.”

Marcum said working at Donna’s has helped her build a unique appreciation for donuts and the services the bakery provides.

“Before I worked here, I really didn’t care much about donuts,” Marcum said. “People should definitely give us a shot.”

All donuts are freshly fried and topped with a large variety of icings, drizzles and toppings, according to the website, and Marcum said this includes the option to order gluten-free donuts. She said unique donuts are often posted to the business’s Instagram.

Lukemire said running a small business can often be difficult due to scheduling, ordering supplies and finding ways to expand the business. She said she gives a lot of credit to Marcum for helping her run the bakery.

“Alaina is literally my right hand; she is everything when it comes to this store,” Lukemire said. “She takes great care of this place.”

Growth for Donna’s Delicious Dozen is Lukemire’s biggest goal moving forward, and she said this includes being even more innovative with their donuts and potentially opening a location outside of Ohio.

“We want to do things that nobody else is doing while staying true to who we are,” Lukemire said.

Lukemire said all donuts are made to order and take 15 minutes to prepare. Donuts can be ordered in-store or on the bakery’s website. The bakery also has a food truck, which will open in the spring.

Donna’s Delicious Dozen is open Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.