The Buckeye Gaming Collective’s Call of Duty team is set to face off against Miami University (OH) Wednesday at 9 p.m. after a deflating 3-0 loss against Akron Feb. 2.

The Buckeyes still maintain their perfect record in the College Call of Duty league, but look to reel back in after an upsetting loss in the College XP Call of Duty.

Alex Le, a third-year player for Buckeye Call of Duty, said that this loss wasn’t taken lightly and the team has been reviewing film to better understand how things fell apart for the team.

“It was pretty rough immediately after that loss because we had also lost our second CXP match against Utica as well and they were back-to-back matches, and we lost both of them,” Le said. “We didn’t take any maps off of any of them. With Utica, we only got one map off of them. We’re actually doing [Video on Demand] review right now over those maps to try and see where things went wrong and fix them going forward.”

For all teams, keeping composure can be one of the harder tasks to maintain, and that trend is a prevalent issue for Buckeye Call of Duty. Le said building momentum and keeping their composure through matches is the team’s biggest hurdle at this point

“If we don’t have that ball rolling, it’s pretty detrimental to how we perform,“ Le said.

Wyatt Spohn, a third-year player for Buckeye Call of Duty, said the team’s loss was a chance to come back better and the team looks forward to next week’s matchup against Akron Esports in the CCL.

“We just looked at it as a learning opportunity and that we have a lot to work on to get better,” Spohn said. “It gives us an opportunity to come back and be done when it really matters in the main league.”

Spohn said the team’s focus going into this week’s matchup will be to continue to trust their coaches’ game plan but to also work on keeping focused on some of the issues in last week’s matches.

“It’ll be more of just tightening up on the things we were doing wrong,” Spohn said. “When we play well, I think our [strategy] in our setups for hills and holds and stuff are really good. We just have to make sure we’re executing them.”

Buckeye Call of Duty will attempt to maintain its perfect record in the CCL against Miami University (OH) Wednesday at 9 pm.