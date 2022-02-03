Ohio State senior cornerback Sevyn Banks announced Thursday that he will withdraw his name from the 2022 NFL draft and enter the transfer portal.

Banks was a consistent presence in the Ohio State secondary, when healthy, amassing 36 games played as a Buckeye. But, he saw his senior season derailed by injury, missing five games — including the 2022 Rose Bowl.

“At this time, I am very grateful that my rehab is going great. To which, I will continue getting stronger by the day preparing for the 2022 NCAA season,” Banks tweeted. “I will be entering the NCAA transfer portal — leaving my options open to wherever God leads me to dominate into a greater chapter of my college career. Whether it’s here at The Ohio State or beyond.”

In his four seasons with the Buckeyes, Banks picked up 43 tackles, corralled two interceptions and defended 13 passes.