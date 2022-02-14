The No. 8 Ohio State wrestling team (9-3, 5-3) closed out its regular season with a 34-3 victory over Indiana (3-7, 1-7) Sunday.

Six Buckeyes — Cade Hepner, Brady and Dylan Koontz, Tate Orndorff, Kaleb Romero and Fritz Schierl — were honored during halftime for senior day.

Ohio State redshirt senior 174-pounder Kaleb Romero was wrestler of the match after his win by fall against junior Sean Grim. Ohio State redshirt junior 149-pounder Sammy Sasso earned a 3-1 over redshirt junior Graham Rooks.

Next, Ohio State will travel to Lincoln, Nebraska, to compete in the 2022 Big Ten Wrestling Championships March 5-6.