Brutus Buckeye greets the Ohio State seniors and their families during the Ohio State-Indiana match Sunday. Ohio State won 34-3. Credit: Zachary Rilley | For the Lantern
Ohio State senior Malik Heinselman pins down his Indiana opponent during the Ohio State-Indiana match Sunday. Ohio State won 34-3. Credit: Zachary Rilley | For the Lantern
Ohio State sophomore Issac Wilcox tosses his opponent to their ground during the Ohio State-Indiana match Sunday. Ohio State won 34-3. Credit: Zachary Rilley | For the Lantern
Ohio State redshirt junior Sammy Sasso's hand is raised after defeating his matchup during the Ohio State-Indiana match Sunday. Ohio State won 34-3. Credit: Zachary Rilley | For the Lantern
Ohio State redshirt sophomore Dylan D’emilio takes down his Hoosier opponent during the Ohio State-Indiana match Sunday. Ohio State won 34-3. Credit: Zachary Rilley | For the Lantern
Ohio State redshirt senior Dylan Koontz ties up his opponent during the Ohio State-Indiana match Sunday. Ohio State won 34-3. Credit: Zachary Rilley | For the Lantern
Ohio State senior Malik Heinselman flips his opponent during the Ohio State-Indiana match Sunday. Ohio State won 34-3. Credit: Zachary Rilley | For the Lantern
Ohio State redshirt sophomore Dylan D’emilio pushes down his Hoosier counterpart during the Ohio State-Indiana match Sunday. Ohio State won 34-3. Credit: Zachary Rilley | For the Lantern
Ohio State senior Malik Heinselman's hand is raised after defeating his opponent 10-2 during the Ohio State-Indiana match Sunday. Ohio State won 34-3. Credit: Zachary Rilley | For the Lantern
The No. 8 Ohio State wrestling team (9-3, 5-3) closed out its regular season with a 34-3 victory over Indiana (3-7, 1-7) Sunday.
Six Buckeyes — Cade Hepner, Brady and Dylan Koontz, Tate Orndorff, Kaleb Romero and Fritz Schierl — were honored during halftime for senior day.
Ohio State redshirt senior 174-pounder Kaleb Romero was wrestler of the match after his win by fall against junior Sean Grim. Ohio State redshirt junior 149-pounder Sammy Sasso earned a 3-1 over redshirt junior Graham Rooks.
Next, Ohio State will travel to Lincoln, Nebraska, to compete in the 2022 Big Ten Wrestling Championships March 5-6.