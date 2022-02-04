Tech company Intel will invest more than $20 billion in the construction of a new plant in the Columbus area, also committing to partner with local educational institutions.

As part of the investment, Intel pledged $100 million to develop partnerships with Ohio educational institutions over the next decade. According to a press release from the company, it hopes collaboration with Ohio universities and community colleges will “build a pipeline of talent and bolster research programs in the region.”

During a Jan. 21 press conference, Intel representatives said construction of the plant — which will be made up of two semiconductor chip factories — is set to begin in late 2022, with chip production expected by 2025.

Intel stated this venture broadly aims to develop collaborative research projects and semiconductor-specific curricula for associate and undergraduate degree programs.

Although specific details are still under development, university spokesperson Chris Booker said Ohio State hopes to share more information soon about Intel’s planned investment in higher education and research.

Dawn Larzelere, associate vice president for business development and the Innovation District at the Enterprise for Research, Innovation and Knowledge at Ohio State, said the university’s partnership with Intel will provide future students with increased access to hands-on experience in the technology manufacturing industry.

“All of these opportunities will provide new avenues for our students to complement their classroom learning in a real-world environment,” Larzelere said. “Ohio State is well-poised to meet Intel’s educational needs for scientists, engineers, technicians and managers.”

Larzelere said the Enterprise for Research, Innovation and Knowledge also believes that Intel’s commitment to Ohio education will lead to further investments in Ohio State research in the future.

“We are excited about this burgeoning partnership with Intel that will catalyze investment in educational opportunities and high-tech research, building upon Ohio State’s existing research and innovation capacity,” Larzelere said.

The Intel factories mark the largest private sector investment in Ohio history and are anticipated to generate 3,000 tech and manufacturing jobs in the state, according to the company’s announcement.

University President Kristina M. Johnson said at the Jan. 21 press conference she praises Intel’s goal to create a pipeline of talent.

“The Ohio State University is delighted to partner with Ohio Department of Education Chancellor Randy Gardner, and with the entire state,” Johnson said. “All with the goal of providing the workforce to support the semiconductor industry for decades to come.”

Johnson’s statement reflects an ongoing effort by her administration to open up career pathways in the technology manufacturing industry for Ohio State students. In 2019, the university Board of Trustees voted to establish a new manufacturing-focused bachelor’s degree for students at Ohio State’s Lima, Mansfield, Marion and Newark regional campuses — the Bachelor of Science in Engineering Technology.