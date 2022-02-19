Despite 22 points from freshman guard Malaki Branham, No. 18 Ohio State was unable to earn its third consecutive win Saturday.

Behind a 13-2 run during the middle stages of the second half, Iowa (18-8, 8-7) was able to pull away from the Buckeyes (16-7, 9-5), securing the 75-62 win. The Murray brothers combined for 35 points for the Hawkeyes.

Sophomore forwards Keegan and Kris Murray produced 24 and 11 points, respectively while combining for 13 rebounds.

Branham got things going for the Buckeyes offensively, scoring Ohio State’s first seven points. Aided by forwards graduate Kyle Young and junior E.J. Liddell, the Buckeyes’ offense shined in the first half — scoring 38 points on 52 percent shooting.

The trio of Branham, Liddell and Young combined for 32 of Ohio State’s 38 first-half points.

Iowa would not be denied though, dropping 39 first-half points — behind 20 from Keegan Murray — to take a one-point lead into the locker room. The Hawkeyes dominated the offensive glass in the opening frame, racking up 14 offensive rebounds — leading to 11 second-chance points.

Although Keegan Murray paced the Hawkeyes offense in the first half, Iowa saw a much more balanced scoring effort in the second half. In the closing frame, Keegan Murray was held without a point until 7:07 to go in regulation. Keegan Murray finished the game with 24 points on 10-for-17 shooting.

Kris Murray led Iowa in the second half, scoring all 11 of his points in the frame, finishing with eight rebounds and two assists.

While the Hawkeyes finished with 20 offensive boards, Ohio State also found success on the offense glass — collecting 12. Young corralled four while Liddell added three offensive rebounds.

Young and Liddell used their prowess on the offensive glass to finish the game with 10 and 15 points, respectively. Both Buckeyes provided efficiency, shooting a combined 52.6 percent from the field.

While the Buckeyes produced most of its offense on the interior, they couldn’t get anything going from beyond the arc — shooting 18 percent. Iowa countered by shooting just 6-for-21 from 3-point range.

Coming off the bench, Young helped Ohio State’s reserves to 14 points — compared to Iowa’s 25.

Ohio State’s offense struggled to maintain possession throughout Saturday’s contest, turning the ball over 14 times — the most since Jan. 9 against No. The Hawkeyes scored 16 points off of Ohio State giveaways.

Ohio State closes out its three-game home stand Monday against Indiana at 7 p.m. The game will be televised on FS1.