No. 16 Ohio State saw its schedule reworked to accommodate for its postponed game against Iowa, the Big Ten Conference and university announced Friday.

The Buckeyes will make up their game against the Hawkeyes Feb. 19 at 2:30 p.m. at the Schottenstein Center. Their original matchup, which was set for Feb. 3, was postponed due to Iowa travel cancellations and inclement weather.

As a result, Ohio State’s game against Indiana — originally scheduled for Feb. 19 — will flex to Feb. 21, just two days later.

Ohio State did not play Iowa prior to the Feb. 3 postponement, but fell to Indiana earlier this season — losing 67-51 at Assembly Hall Jan. 6.

The Buckeyes will first play at Michigan in the Crisler Center Saturday at 6 p.m. ESPN will broadcast.