The Buckeyes are the lone team remaining undefeated at home in the Big Ten, but their 10-0 record will be challenged by arguably one of the best offenses in the conference.

Travel cancellations and inclement weather forced the postponement of the original matchup between No. 18 Ohio State (16-6, 9-4 Big Ten) and Iowa Feb. 3. Schedule adjustments were made Feb. 11 with the Buckeyes slotting the Hawkeyes in for Saturday and pushing Indiana to Monday.

Iowa boasts the No. 1 offense in the conference, averaging 83.8 points per game. It split the season series last year with Ohio State, and head coach Chris Holtmann said he expects to see the Hawkeyes’ best effort this time around.

“This is as tough a home challenge as we’ve had all year. I really believe that,” Holtmann said. “The way they can come at you offensively and then their defense is good because of their length.”

Iowa (17-6, 7-7 Big Ten) surrendered its halftime lead and narrowly lost to Michigan 84-79 Thursday, meaning the Hawkeyes will have a quick turnaround when they tip off against the Buckeyes.

Led by four players who average double figures, the Hawkeyes shoot 46.2 percent from the field and just below 35 percent from beyond the arc. In three of its last four games, Ohio State limited opponents to less than a 41.4 percent clip, and Holtmann said the Buckeyes’ defense will need to step up against Iowa.

“We’ll get tested. This is the best offense we’ve played, at least certainly at home,” Holtmann said. “It’s going to get really tested tomorrow, but I think as much as anything, a commitment from your best players, that’s where it’s got to come from.”

Sophomore forward Keegan Murray leads the Big Ten and averages 23.3 points per game. His 55.9 percent shooting mark is fifth in the conference, and he’s on a five-game streak of at least 21 points. He is also third in the conference with an average of 8.4 rebounds per outing.

The 6-foot-8 forward averaged just 7.2 points per game last season, but Holtmann said he and coaches across the conference expected Murray’s ascension.

“I think we all knew that he’s a special talent,” Holtmann said. “He’s really as gifted as anybody we’ve played against all year.”

Holtmann said he expects freshman guard Meechie Johnson Jr. to play after missing the last two games with an ankle injury. He also added there’s “no new update” on redshirt senior forward Justice Sueing, who’s been unavailable since Nov. 12, 2021, due to a groin injury.

Ohio State played tight defense and pulled away offensively in the second half against Minnesota Tuesday. Junior forward E.J. Liddell notched his sixth double-double of the season despite scoring just four points in the first half, helping the Buckeyes hold the Golden Gophers to a season-low 30.8 percent shooting.

The Buckeyes hold the fifth-best defense in the Big Ten, limiting teams to 66.3 points per game and standing as the only team in the conference’s top-five for total offense and defense. Graduate forward Kyle Young said improving on both ends of the court has been emphasized in recent practices.

“Coach has been really pressing that on us, especially the past few games,” Young said. “I think we’ve been able to respond pretty well. That starts with us, the older guys, and doing that in practice.”

Not only has the Ohio State coaching staff put a charge in the team as the Buckeyes face a stretch of seven games in 15 days, but Holtmann said the focused mindset has been something the players have bought into.

Young said he sees the older Buckeyes stepping up and shaping Ohio State to be a player-led team, which has helped them win six of their last eight games since Jan. 13.

“It’s really leading by example every day. How we’re supposed to work in practice at this time of year, paying attention to the important things, the small details,” Young said. “At this time of year, I think it’s big for the older guys to step up and just lead by example and be the voice for the younger guys as well.”

Iowa and Ohio State will clash at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Schottenstein Center. FOX will broadcast.