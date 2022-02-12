Saturday evening will present a matchup between two teams with one riding the highs of an unranked upset victory and the other bouncing back from a deflating unranked loss.

To make stakes even higher, No. 16 Ohio State (14-6, 7-4 Big Ten) will take on rival Michigan in the Crisler Center. The Buckeyes and Wolverines last met in the Big Ten Tournament last season when fifth-seeded Ohio State advanced to the final round off a down-to-the-wire 68-67 finish.

As the rivalry renews — this time with fans in attendance — and each team jockeying for momentum as the season hits the stretch run, head coach Chris Holtmann said the Buckeyes are “well aware” of the quality of Michigan’s program.

“I think anytime you’re playing against a quality team and a rival, there’s certainly going to be heightened whatever you want to call it,” Holtmann said. “The greatest respect you can give to a rivalry game is to try to prepare to be your very best.”

The Wolverines (13-9, 7-5 Big Ten) will enter having won two-straight games, including an 82-58 rout of No. 3 Purdue at home Thursday. They shot a staggering 57.1 percent from 3-point range while marking a 51.6 percent clip from the field against the Boilermakers.

Overall, Michigan ranks in the upper half of the Big Ten in total offense and defense. It’s 47.2 field goal and 35.5 3-point percentages are third and sixth in the conference, respectively, which are marks below the Buckeyes. Despite those numbers, Holtmann said he expects a “great challenge” from a team that’s won six of its last eight games.

“I think they would say they’re playing as well as they’ve played all year. I think all of us who watched them and saw some of their struggles here early on knew that they certainly have the potential to get it rolling,” Holtmann said. “They’re gifted, they’re talented. Juwan (Howard) does a really good job.”

The Wolverines brought in two five-star recruits to add onto their roster that led them to a No. 1 seed and Elite Eight appearance in the NCAA Tournament a season ago. Freshmen forwards Moussa Diabate and Caleb Houstan each contribute regularly to Michigan’s starting lineup, with the latter third in team scoring with an average of 10.5 points per game on 40.6 percent shooting.

Meanwhile, Michigan returned a force down low in sophomore center Hunter Dickinson, who stands 7-foot-1. He shot over 57.1 percent and scored at least 21 points in both contests against Ohio State during his freshman campaign, and leads the team in scoring with an average of 18.3 points and 8.3 rebounds per game this season.

Holtmann said the Buckeyes’ guards and sophomore forward Zed Key, who will particularly match up with Michigan’s big man, must be aware of Dickinson’s size.

“Got to be smart in how we attack,” Holtmann said. “(Key) has to get into his body and be physical and get deep positioning. That’s when he’s at his best.”

Ohio State suffered its second loss in three games when it went scoreless for the final 3:48 at Rutgers Wednesday. The Buckeyes led 64-56 with less than four minutes remaining, but senior guard Geo Baker scored eight of the Scarlet Knights’ last 10 points to complete their comeback.

Freshman guard Malaki Branham led the team with 19 points as it shot 48.9 percent until it fell in a cold 1-for-12 stretch to close the game. He was blocked twice as Rutgers stiffened its defense, and Holtmann said the Buckeyes didn’t execute the plays as the clock reached zero.

“We attacked their press and got two shots blocked,” Holtmann said. “We weren’t bleeding clock. We had a dunk attempt that was blocked; that was drawn up specifically to get a breakaway.”

Now with its next assignment ahead, Ohio State must figure out a way to carry its offensive prowess, which ranks fifth in the Big Ten, over the course of a full game.

Holtmann said guards sophomore Eugene Brown III and freshman Meechie Johnson Jr. will both be game-time decisions as they recover from foot ailments. Johnson missed the final 8:14 of Wednesday’s game after injuring his left ankle.

Key and junior forward E.J. Liddell reached double figures against Rutgers and will be instrumental in defending Michigan, but perhaps the Buckeyes will turn to graduate forward Joey Brunk, who is 6-foot-11, to add a physical presence in the paint.

Despite a no-score outing last time out, Brunk leads the team with a pristine 70.6 percent clip from the field on 12-of-17 shooting. He’s come off the bench during the season, but said players never know when chances to impact the game will present themselves.

“I’ve always took a lot of pride in my work ethic. Your work ethic isn’t really allowed to falter, whether you’re playing a lot or playing little,” Brunk said. “I’ve tried to stay consistent with that throughout the year. Whenever an opportunity comes, I want to be prepared for that.”

Ohio State has gone just 1-4 in its last five road games, but has shot above 45.5 percent in four of its last five contests. The Buckeyes will look to right the ship amid a string of nine games in 23 days beginning Saturday, with an extra rivalry flavor.

“All you can do is go in and compete and play hard. You rely on your preparation,” Brunk said. “Everyone’s mindset going into this weekend is, ‘Hey, let’s go play hard, let’s compete and let’s leave it all out there.’”

The Buckeyes and Wolverines will tip-off at 6 p.m. Saturday. ESPN will broadcast.