Despite leading by eight with less than four minutes to play, No. 16 Ohio State faltered down the stretch, falling to Rutgers 66-64 Wednesday.

The Buckeyes (14-6, 7-4 Big Ten) and Scarlet Knights (14-9, 8-5 Big Ten) were unable to break away from one another, as neither team led by more than eight points. The Scarlet Knights surged in the closing minutes of the game — going on a 10-0 run during the game’s final three minutes to secure the win. Ohio State hit just one of its last 12 field goal attempts.

Ohio State and Rutgers traded the lead 16 times.

The guard-forward tandem of freshman guard Malaki Branham and junior forward E.J. Liddell led the Ohio State offense throughout Wednesday’s contest. Operating primarily out of high-low sets, Liddell posted 16 points but was also a key facilitator — producing four assists.

Branham continued his strong play on the road — where he averages 15.3 points per game — dropping 19 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the field. The Columbus native impacted the game in other ways as well, collecting three rebounds and dishing out two dimes.

Ohio State was red hot from the perimeter, where it shot 55.6 percent on 18 3-point attempts. Ohio State hit its first six 3-point attempts in the second half.

The Buckeyes and Scarlet Knights were back-and-forth for a majority of the first half, as the lead changed hands 10 times and the score was tied seven times in the game’s first 20 minutes.

Senior guard Geo Baker was key for Rutgers in the first half, scoring 11 of his 25 points while drilling three first-half 3-pointers. Baker added six assists and three rebounds.

Baker’s efforts helped the Scarlet Knights shoot an efficient 53 percent from the field.

Junior guard Paul Mulcahy — Baker’s partner in the backcourt — added 12 points alongside a game-high six assists.

Ohio State controlled the boards throughout Wednesday’s contest, out-rebounding the Scarlet Knights 32-26. Sophomore forward Zed Key led the Buckeyes with 12 rebounds.

Key added a double-double with 10 points, but struggled to contain Rutgers sophomore center Clifford Omoruyi — who provided the Scarlet Knights with 13 points and five rebounds.

Although the Buckeyes dominated on the perimeter, Ohio State struggled with Rutgers’ pace as the Scarlet Knights produced 17 points off of fastbreak opportunities. Rutgers was also dominant in the paint, outscoring the Buckeyes 30-18.

Ohio State is back on the hardwood Saturday, traveling to Ann Arbor, Michigan, for a meeting with the rival Wolverines. The rivalry matchup is set to tip off at 6 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN.