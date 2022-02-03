With a winter storm expected to blanket Columbus with snow, No. 16 Ohio State’s game against Iowa Thursday is postponed.

This is the fifth game this season that has been canceled or postponed for the Buckeyes. Ohio State has endured two unscheduled stoppages of more than eight days due to coronavirus-related issues.

Iowa was unable to travel to Columbus due to the winter storm. The game is expected to be rescheduled.

Ohio State is set to return to the court Sunday against Maryland at 1 p.m. at the Schottenstein Center. The game will be televised on CBS.