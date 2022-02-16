Graduate guard Jamari Wheeler scored 13 points, as No. 18 Ohio State sealed a 70-45 win over Minnesota Tuesday at the Schottenstein Center.

Wheeler reached double figures for just the third time this season and for the first time since Jan. 13 against then-No. 13 Wisconsin, as the Buckeyes (16-6, 9-4 Big Ten) improved their 2021-22 home record to 11-0 with the win over the Golden Gophers (12-11, 3-11 Big Ten).

Ohio State failed to score for a six-minute, 49-second time span in the first half, while turning it over seven times in that span. The Buckeyes scored a first-half season-low 23 points, trailing by two at the half.

A jumper from freshman guard Malaki Branham snapped the first-half cold spell, sparking a 23-6 run that spanned from 2:33 to go in the first frame to 14:59 in the second half.

Branham shot the Buckeyes’ first free throws of the game, knocking down 1 of 2 before nailing 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions.

Wheeler got hot in the second half, knocking down each of his first four shot attempts. The Live Oak, Florida, native shot 4-for-5 from the floor and 3-for-4 from beyond the arc in the final frame.

Wheeler and sophomore forward Zed Key combined for 18 of the Buckeyes’ 47 second-half points.

Junior forward E.J. Liddell extended his double-digit scoring stretch to 33 games, logging his sixth double-double of the year with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

In the second half, Ohio State shot 57.1 percent from the field on 16-for-28.

Minnesota went on a frigid 1-for-11 stretch from the floor in the first half in which Ohio State outscored the Golden Gophers 9-3 in that time.

The cold spell was snapped by Minnesota freshman center Treyton Thompson’s first 3-pointer since Feb. 2 against then-No. 4 Purdue, sparking a 10-0 Golden Gophers’ run over a four-minute, 56-second span.

The Golden Gophers shot just 33 percent on 10-for-30 from the field in the first half, dropping to 27.3 percent mark in the final 20 minutes.

Minnesota sophomore forward Jamison Battle scored 11 points, reaching double figures for the 20th time this season.

Senior guard Luke Loewe led the Golden Gophers with 12 points.

Ohio State outrebounded Minnesota 36-29.

Graduate guard Cedric Russell knocked down a 3-pointer with 2:56 to go in the second half, passing the 1,500-point scoring mark in his college career.

Ohio State hits the second leg of its three-game home stand, as it hosts Iowa at the Schottenstein Center at 2:30 p.m. on Fox.