The Ohio State-Nebraska game that was postponed Jan. 22 has been rescheduled for March 1 at the Schottenstein Center.

The original contest was postponed due to a coronavirus-related stoppage in the Nebraska program. That postponement marked the second halt in Ohio State’s season.

This will mark the second game between the Buckeyes and Cornhuskers this season, as Ohio State triumphed over Nebraska 87-79 in overtime Jan. 2. Freshman guard Malaki Branham produced a career-high 35 points in the win.

There is still one Buckeyes game to be rescheduled as no date has been set for the postponed Ohio State-Iowa game that was initially scheduled for Thursday.

The Buckeyes and Cornhuskers are set to tip off at 7 p.m. on Big Ten Network.