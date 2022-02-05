Ohio State freshman forward Georgii Merkulov’s overtime theatrics led the No. 9 Buckeyes past Wisconsin Friday 4-3.

Merkulov, who has been no stranger to the spotlight this season, drew junior Wisconsin goaltender Jared Moe out of position and backhanded the game-winning goal into a wide-open net at 3:12 in the extra period.

The Buckeyes (20-7-2) trailed the Badgers (8-18-3) 1-0 entering the first intermission after senior forward Max Johnson scored at 3:39 in the opening period. Despite being outpaced by the Badgers in the first frame, Ohio State was able to kill two Wisconsin power play opportunities.

The Badgers added on to their lead in the second period with a goal from freshman defenseman Corson Ceulemans. Graduate forward Eric Cooley scored Ohio State’s first goal of the game at 8:04 in the second frame, but the Badgers answered right back off the stick of sophomore forward Mathieu De St. Phalle.

It was a 3-1 game in Wisconsin’s favor entering the final stanza, but Ohio State didn’t go gently. Sophomore forward Michael Gildon beat Moe to score his first goal of the season at 3:31 in the third period.

Gildon said he felt joy after finding his first goal of the season.

“[Senior defenseman] Grant Gabriele gave me a beautiful pass and I just tried to bury it,” Gildon said. “It’s a great feeling.”

Senior forward Jake Wise netted another goal for the Buckeyes with 6:12 left in the final period, tying the game 3-3. The game remained deadlocked for the remainder of regulation.

Ohio State freshman goaltender Jakub Dobeš secured his 19th win of the season with 43 saves on 46 shots. Moe was given loss No. 12 of the year, denying 35 shots of a total 39.

Ohio State head coach Steve Rohlik was pleased with his team’s effort, but had a simple message for them going into Saturday’s series finale.

“We’ve got to be better,” Rohlik said.

Ohio State and Wisconsin will conclude its regular season series Saturday in Columbus. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. and will broadcast on Big Ten Network.